'Can't Wait To See You In Red': Dinesh Karthik Praises New RCB Teammate Cameron Green's Fighting Century vs New Zealand In 1st Test

Dinesh Karthik and Cameron Green | Credits: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik appreciated his new teammate Cameron Green's fighting century for Australia in the first Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, February 29.

Cameron Green stepped up when the team needed him the most as he remained unbeaten at 103 off 155 balls to help Australia post 279/9 at the end of Day of the opening Test of the series. On the green pitch, Green anchored the innings brilliantly when few Aussie batters failed to covert their good starts into big scores.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Dinesh Karthik showed some appreciation towards his teammate for his fighting innings. In a video, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter can be seen watching Green's century and said, "Well played Green. Can't wait to see you in red."

For unversed, Cameron Green was traded by Mumbai Indians to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 17.5 crore ahead of IPL 2024 Auction. Green made his IPL debut with five-time IPL champions in IPL 2023 and scored 452 runs, including a century, at an average of 50.22 in 16 matches.

Mumbai Indians traded Green to increase their purse size for bringing in Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans.

Cameron Green will play alongside Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj at Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2024.