BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu enters semifinal with ease

Two-time Olympic medallist and star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu marched into the semifinals of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals on Thursday.

Sindhu defeated German badminton player Yvonne Li in straight sets 21-10, 21-13 to seal the game in just 31 minutes. The Indian shuttler won her second group stage clash with a thumping victory on Thursday.

Sindhu had defeated Denmark's Line Christophersen 21-14, 21-16 in a match that lasted for 38 minutes on Wednesday to begin her campaign on a high.

The BWF World Tour Finals is the season-ending tournament of the BWF World Tour, where the top-eight players/pairs in the season's rankings are granted entry.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 04:23 PM IST