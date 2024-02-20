 'Bundle Of Joy Has Arrived': Netizens, Celebrities Congratulate Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma As They Welcome Baby Boy
Netizens and various celebrities have reacted as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed a baby boy.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli | Instagram

After weeks of speculation about the 'personal reason' due to which Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was out of action was finally revealed on February 20th, 2024. The 35-year-old took to his official Instagram account and disclosed that he and his wife Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby boy.

Kohli's heartwarming statement on Instagram read the below:

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February. We welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time."

With the couple announcing the news, the fans and cricketing fraternity was inevitably delighted and sent their best wishes. Former Indian women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami was amongst the ones to wish them.

Here's how the netizens reacted to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma having a baby boy:

