'Bundle Of Joy Has Arrived': Netizens, Celebrities Congratulate Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma As They Welcome Baby Boy

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli | Instagram

After weeks of speculation about the 'personal reason' due to which Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was out of action was finally revealed on February 20th, 2024. The 35-year-old took to his official Instagram account and disclosed that he and his wife Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby boy.

Kohli's heartwarming statement on Instagram read the below:

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February. We welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time."

With the couple announcing the news, the fans and cricketing fraternity was inevitably delighted and sent their best wishes. Former Indian women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami was amongst the ones to wish them.

Here's how the netizens reacted to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma having a baby boy:

Very happy for @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma. Wish you lots of happiness and may Akaay fill your lives with an abundance of joy. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 20, 2024

it is time to welcome junior Kohli 🎉 @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma — Md Saud (@DardSaud) February 20, 2024

FABULOUS NEWS!!

Congratulations. @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli name their newborn son Akaay. Here's the meaning behind it https://t.co/hc6Id4MXhg via @htshowbiz — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) February 20, 2024

vamikaa and akaay - such pretty names! love love and lots of love! God bless 😭💗😭💗😭💗😭💗😭💗😭💗😭💗😭💗😭💗😭💗😭💗😭💗😭💗😭💗😭💗😭💗😭💗😭 pic.twitter.com/QNTmcqgWXk — shreya (@_Lazy_being) February 20, 2024

PRINCE AKAAY KOHLI 👑



That's it, that's the tweet pic.twitter.com/RdmcO0R7iv — leisha (@katyxkohli17) February 20, 2024

omfg congrats Virat and nuskil



its babyBoy guys 😍 #Akaay pic.twitter.com/81s6n3AIbK — RK (@Lonewolf_Raj) February 20, 2024

"Akaay" ♥️♥️♥️



VIRAT KOHLI AND ANUSHKA SHARMA BLESSED WITH BABY BOY. CONGRATULATIONS 🇮🇳♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/JrWouFfiwc — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 20, 2024

And then there are four 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🤩



Many congratulations to Anushka and Virat, and a big welcome to the youngest member of the RCB family, Akaay 🤗❤️



This is such a happy news and India will sleep well tonight 😇#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/2hDYE4TGd6 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 20, 2024