Bundesliga: Lewandowski equals record for most goals in a single calendar

Robert Lewandowski equalled Gerd Muller's Bundesliga record for goals scored in a single calendar year as Bayern Munich thrashed Stuttgart.

Lewandowski's second goal on Tuesday was his 42nd in 2021, matching Muller's haul from 1972.

Serge Gnabry scored either side of half-time to put the visitors 2-0 up, before Lewandowski struck twice in three minutes.

Germany international Gnabry completed his hat-trick two minutes later.

One more goal in Bayern's final game of the year - at home to Wolfsburg on Friday - will give Lewandowski the record outright.

In May, the Poland striker scored in the last minute of the 2020-21 season to break Muller's record for Bundesliga goals in a campaign.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 08:59 AM IST