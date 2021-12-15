Premier League: Manchester crush Leeds 7-0 in their biggest win of season

Manchester City tore Leeds apart with an attacking masterclass to increase their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points.

The defending champions were at their scintillating best, beating Leeds 7-0 to rack up their biggest victory of the season and moved further clear of Liverpool and Chelsea, who both play on Thursday.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds were simply brushed aside by a City side who were at their very best after they took an eighth-minute lead through Phil Foden.

Foden slotted home, after Leeds keeper Illan Meslier had come out to stop an effort from Rodri, for the 500th Premier League goal scored by the club in 207 games under Pep Guardiola – the fastest any team has reached that landmark.

The Spaniard’s counterpart, Leeds' Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa, could do nothing to halt a rampant City and his team's wide-open approach certainly did little to help.

Five minutes later the lead was doubled when Jack Grealish met an inswinging cross from Riyad Mahrez with a firm header which flashed past Leeds keeper Meslier.

Kevin De Bruyne made it 3-0, showing pace and a clinical finish, as he latched on to a fine through ball from the impressive Rodri.

It was game over at the break but City showed no interest in easing off and Leeds were unable to cope with Guardiola's side in peak form.

Shortly after the restart Mahrez added the fourth, given far too much space on the corner of the box, to pick his spot and place the ball, with the aid of a heavy deflection, in the bottom corner.

Mahrez then set up Foden for a tap-in but Leeds were given a rare reprieve on a grim night for the Yorkshire club, when the effort was ruled out for offside.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 08:27 AM IST