Broadcasters likely to boycott ICC mock auction over clauses in tender process: Report

ICC | File pic

Top broadcasters like Star, Sony, Viacom and Zee are reportedly set to boycott ICC Media Rights mock auction over certain clauses of the media rights tender.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the ICC wants to hold the mock e-auction on August 16 and 17.

"The whole process is too opaque. That is the unanimous inference of all four broadcasters. It is designed to give them (ICC) too much flexibility," said a representative of one of the four parties.

The broadcasters have asked for a few changes in the rules, particularly over the bid submission schedule. The ICC seems insistent with the original time frame of August 22 when the bids are to be submitted and to be opened on August 26.

"How can I leave my big figure with another party for four days? It is simply outrageous," said the official, highlighting the broadcasters' primary concern.