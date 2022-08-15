e-Paper Get App

Broadcasters likely to boycott ICC mock auction over clauses in tender process: Report

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
ICC | File pic

Top broadcasters like Star, Sony, Viacom and Zee are reportedly set to boycott ICC Media Rights mock auction over certain clauses of the media rights tender.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the ICC wants to hold the mock e-auction on August 16 and 17.

"The whole process is too opaque. That is the unanimous inference of all four broadcasters. It is designed to give them (ICC) too much flexibility," said a representative of one of the four parties.

The broadcasters have asked for a few changes in the rules, particularly over the bid submission schedule. The ICC seems insistent with the original time frame of August 22 when the bids are to be submitted and to be opened on August 26.

"How can I leave my big figure with another party for four days? It is simply outrageous," said the official, highlighting the broadcasters' primary concern.

Read Also
'ICC needs to put more time': Kapil Dev on survival of ODI, Test cricket
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsBroadcasters likely to boycott ICC mock auction over clauses in tender process: Report

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: MSRTC aims to launch sleeper bus service by April 2023

Mumbai: MSRTC aims to launch sleeper bus service by April 2023

‘Bomber’ text delays Mangaluru-Mumbai flight

‘Bomber’ text delays Mangaluru-Mumbai flight

Shinde-Fadnavis govt hints at revival of mega refinery project in Konkan region

Shinde-Fadnavis govt hints at revival of mega refinery project in Konkan region

Mumbai: Byculla zoo records highest monsoon footfall over extended weekend

Mumbai: Byculla zoo records highest monsoon footfall over extended weekend

Independence Day 2022: Huge crowd slows pace of wheels in South Mumbai

Independence Day 2022: Huge crowd slows pace of wheels in South Mumbai