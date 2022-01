Ending months of speculation, Serbian World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has revealed he has received a medical exemption to play the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic has refused to reveal whether he has taken the Covid-19 vaccination.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 04:02 PM IST