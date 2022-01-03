e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 04:22 PM IST

Breaking: Further trouble for I-League after nearly 50 Covid-19 positive cases

Anil Dias
The I-League face further postponement after more Covid-19 cases were detected.

FPJ can reveal that at least there are 50 positive cases and the League Committee is holding a meeting to discuss the possible options.

Sources say that the League could be delayed by more than three weeks.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) last Wednesday had postponed the next round of I-League matches, scheduled on Thursday and Friday, after several Covid positive cases were detected in multiple teams.

The league is being played in a bubble in Kolkata. A total of 13 teams are playing this season’s I-League.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 04:22 PM IST
