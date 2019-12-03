Breaking down Messi and Ronaldo's Ballon D'Or rivalry

2009

Ronaldo’s following season would see him score 26 goals, sixteen fewer than in his Ballon D’Or season. Man Utd would win the EPL title again, but would lose 2-0 to Messi’s Barcelona in the UCL final. Ronaldo would win the Puskas award in this, his last season at United, for a 40-yard strike against Porto. Following this campaign, Ronaldo would leave Man Utd in a then-world record transfer of 80 million pounds to join Madrid’s Galacticos.

His numbers in this season pale in comparison to Lionel Messi’s. Barcelona’s diminutive Argentinian blossomed in this campaign, after the transfers of Deco and Ronaldinho. Messi was made the team’s focal point, and he destroyed everything in his path as he led Barcelona to six titles in 2008/09. Messi had arrived, and he would not relinquish his throne for four years following this season.

2010-2012 Messi dominated the Ballon D’Or during this stretch, winning an unprecedented 4 in a row. He beat out teammates Xavi and Iniesta in 2010, after the pair had led Spain to a World Cup crown. 2010 might be the most contentious title Messi has won, with many people believing the Ballon D’Or that year should have gone to Inter Milan’s playmaker Wesley Sneijder, who had won a treble with his club - including a win over Messi and Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals. Over the next two years, however, Messi would shut all his doubters up as he embarked on a historic run - one which cemented his place as one of the greatest to ever play the game. In the 2011/12 season, Messi scored 73 goals and assisted 29 more. In 2011, the team collected 5 titles, including the La Liga and Champions League. There was no question who the world’s best player was at that point.

Ronaldo too had found his groove at Madrid by now and was scoring for fun, but this version of Messi was beyond human understanding. The Argentine continued his goalscoring form as 2012 began, and carried it on through that calendar year. By the end, even though Ronaldo claimed his first league title with Real Madrid, he couldn’t keep Messi from his fourth Ballon D’Or.

Lionel Messi, whose team had faltered in the league and UCL in 2012, finished the calendar year with 91 goals in all competitions. 91. He broke Gerd Muller’s 1972 record of 85, the crown in a series of broken records that year. His 73 for 2011/12 broke Muller’s 1972/73 record of 67 in a single season, and his 50 in the league for 2011/12 was the most in La Liga history. This was also the year he became Barcelona’s all-time leading league scorer - at the age of 25. This was when Cristiano Ronaldo decided that he had had enough. He felt he was every bit as good as Messi, and the adulation his rival received needed to be aimed at him instead. So what did he do? He went and won two Ballon D’Ors in a row.