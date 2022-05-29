e-Paper Get App

IPl 2022 final: Debutant GT win maiden trophy in first season, beat RR by 7 wickets at Ahmedabad

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 11:56 PM IST
article-image
GT captain Hardik Pandya | Pic: BCCI-IPL

Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League title in their maiden season as they beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals were restricted to 130 for nine by the Gujarat bowlers at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium.

The tournament's top scorer, Jos Buttler, got out to GT skipper Hardik Pandya after making 39 off 35 balls.

Hardik bowled brilliantly to finish with figures of 3/17 in his four overs, while Rashid Khan too had an excellent outing, taking 1/18 in his full quota of overs.

In reply, GT lost two early wickets but eventually chased down the target of 131 with 11 balls to spare.

Hardik lead the chase of the required 131 with a gritty 34 while Subhman Gill scored an unbeaten 45.

Brief scores

Rajasthan Royals: 130/9 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 39; Rashid Khan 1/18, Hardik Pandya 3/17) lost to Gujarat Titans: 133/3 in 18.1 overs (Hardik Pandya 34, Shubman Gill 45 not out)

Read Also
'It's ruthless business on the field': Hardik Pandya sums up his journey as GT captain ahead of IPL...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsIPl 2022 final: Debutant GT win maiden trophy in first season, beat RR by 7 wickets at Ahmedabad

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Phone call provides crucial clue, lands robbers in jail

Mumbai: Phone call provides crucial clue, lands robbers in jail

IPl 2022 final: Debutant GT win maiden trophy in first season, beat RR by 7 wickets at Ahmedabad

IPl 2022 final: Debutant GT win maiden trophy in first season, beat RR by 7 wickets at Ahmedabad

Mumbai: RPF of central division catches 197 thieves and 15 robbery accused

Mumbai: RPF of central division catches 197 thieves and 15 robbery accused

Nepal plane crash: Fate of 4 Indians, 18 others unclear as search and rescue operation called off...

Nepal plane crash: Fate of 4 Indians, 18 others unclear as search and rescue operation called off...

Centre withdraws advisory against sharing photocopy of Aadhaar 'with immediate effect'

Centre withdraws advisory against sharing photocopy of Aadhaar 'with immediate effect'