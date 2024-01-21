BPL 2024: PCB Denies NOC To Mohammad Haris, Pak Batter Forced To Return Home From Dhaka Airport

Pakistan batter Mohammad Haris was faced with a humiliating situation on Sunday when he was forced to return home from Dhaka airport after the PCB refused to give him an NOC to play in the Bangladesh Premier League 2024.

The Pakistan Cricket Board denied him the approval to play for Chattogram Challengers in the BPL as he has already featured in two domestic T20 leagues since July and can't play another one as per the board's policy.

The 22-year-old took the risk of going to Bangladesh without the NOC which the PCB later denied and the board also won't pay for his return flight back home to Pakistan. His BPL franchise Chattogram have arranged for his return ticket.

Haris last played for Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 in September before he was dropped from the national squad.

NOCs were also withheld for Saim Ayub, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, and Iftikhar Ahmed, preventing their involvement in the BPL 2024.

Fakhar was signed by Fortune Barishal, Iftikhar and Zaman by Comilla Victorians, and Saim Ayub by Durdanto Dhaka.

Notably, Babar Azam, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Mohammad Rizwan, and Abbas Afridi have been permitted to participate in the ongoing BPL 2024.