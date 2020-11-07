Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Where and when to stream Der Klassiker live in India

The stage is set for the first Der Klassiker of Bundesliga 2020-21. Borussia Dortmund will host their rivals Bayern Munich at Signal Iduna Park.

All eyes will be on Dortmund youngster Erling Haaland, who is widely regarded as Robert Lewandowski's challenger. The Polist striker has been absolutely phenomenal this year and was most likely to win the Ballon d'Or had the prestigious award not been scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With both teams at same points (15), table-toppers Bayern edges Dortmund on goal difference. The contest is likely to be a tie-breaker with the winner securing a comfortable spot in this year's Bundesliga title race.

Between the rivals, Bayern Munich hold the upper hand with 60 wins in 126 clashes against Dortmund, with the latest win (1-0) coming from their last meeting in May 2020, which was also at Signal Iduna Park.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match take place?

The match will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Where will the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match take place?

The match will take place at the Signal Iduna Park.

When will the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match begin?

The match will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match in India?

Sony TEN channels will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match in India?

The match will be streaming live on Sony LIV app for premium users in India.