 Book My Show Crashes Minutes After IND Vs PAK ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets Go On Sale
Book My Show Crashes Minutes After IND Vs PAK ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets Go On Sale

Book My Show Crashes Minutes After IND Vs PAK ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets Go On Sale

BookMyShow’s website crashed minutes after the second phase of ticket sales for the India–Pakistan T20 World Cup match went live on January 14. Fans reported failed transactions and long waiting times as the platform struggled to handle unprecedented traffic. The high-profile match is scheduled for February 15 in Colombo.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 11:40 PM IST
article-image
BookMyShow website crashed on Wednesday minutes after the second phase of ticket sales for the men's T20 World Cup went live, overwhelmed by massive demand for the India–Pakistan clash in Colombo. | Image: X

New Delhi: BookMyShow website crashed on Wednesday minutes after the second phase of ticket sales for the men's T20 World Cup went live, overwhelmed by massive demand for the India–Pakistan clash in Colombo.

The high-profile fixture, included in this phase of allocations, triggered a surge in traffic that led to an unprecedented number of simultaneous login and purchase attempts, causing the platform's servers to go down.

"Several users reported failed transactions and long waiting times. The volume of concurrent requests caused the platform’s servers to crash," said a source.

The match will be played on February 15.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

