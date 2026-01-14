 Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 14, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSikkim State Lottery Result: January 14, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 14, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw

The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 11:49 PM IST
article-image
Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, January 14, 2026. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Lottery January 14, 2026, here:

Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: City’s Oldest Ayyappa Pooja Mahotsav Marks 76th Year, Concludes With Grand Procession In Matunga
Mumbai News: City’s Oldest Ayyappa Pooja Mahotsav Marks 76th Year, Concludes With Grand Procession In Matunga
Injury Scare Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Washington Sundar RULED OUT Of IND vs NZ T20I Series
Injury Scare Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Washington Sundar RULED OUT Of IND vs NZ T20I Series
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 14, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 14, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Palghar Tragedy: Father, Teen Daughter Drown In Water-Filled Stone Quarry Pond In Virar East
Palghar Tragedy: Father, Teen Daughter Drown In Water-Filled Stone Quarry Pond In Virar East

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 13, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Injury Scare Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Washington Sundar RULED OUT Of IND vs NZ T20I Series
Injury Scare Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Washington Sundar RULED OUT Of IND vs NZ T20I Series
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 14, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 14, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
La Liga 2026: When Is The Next El Clasico Between Barcelona And Real Madrid?
La Liga 2026: When Is The Next El Clasico Between Barcelona And Real Madrid?
Virat Kohli Fan Breaches Security During IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI In Rajkot, Hugs India Star In Viral Video
Virat Kohli Fan Breaches Security During IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI In Rajkot, Hugs India Star In Viral Video
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Father-Son Duo Inspires Runners Ahead Of Event; Watch VIDEO
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Father-Son Duo Inspires Runners Ahead Of Event; Watch VIDEO