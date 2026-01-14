La Liga 2026: When Is The Next El Clasico Between Barcelona And Real Madrid?

Barcelona And Real Madrid |

Mumbai, January 14: The rivalry between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, famously known as El Clasico, remains one of the biggest events in world football. Each season, millions of fans tune in to watch the two Spanish giants face off and the rivalry continues to grow stronger every year.

How Have They Performed This Season?

This season, the teams have met twice so far, with both sides taking one win each. However, Barcelona celebrated the first trophy of the year after defeating Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final, adding extra spark to their rivalry.

Who Leads in El Clasico History?

When it comes to La Liga clashes, Barcelona and Real Madrid have played 190 matches. Real Madrid have won 79 games, Barcelona have won 76, and 35 matches have ended in a draw.

Across all competitions, the two clubs have faced each other 263 times. Real Madrid hold a very narrow lead with 106 victories, while Barcelona have 105 wins, and there have been 52 draws in total. The goal records are just as close - Real Madrid have scored 444 goals, only five more than Barcelona with 439, highlighting how competitive the rivalry remains.

When Is the Next El Clasico?

The next meeting between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played on May 10, 2026, at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona. The match corresponds to Matchday 35 of the La Liga season, making it potentially decisive in the fight for the title, as both clubs are currently battling for the top positions.

What's at Stake?

With months still to go before kickoff, both teams will aim to arrive in top form. If Barcelona win by a margin of five goals to zero, they would equal Real Madrid in both total wins and total goals across all competitions - adding extra drama to an already historic clash.