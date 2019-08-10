Bombay Gymkhana Youth Snooker Open: Chinmay Gawde scrapes past Rishi Sanghvi

Mumbai: Radio Club’s billiards marker Chinmay Gawde played tactically against Bombay Gymkhana’s Rishi Sanghvi and managed to snatch a close 3-2 (55-19, 72-44, 28-44, 50-55 and 55-34) victory in an interesting first round match of the Bombay Gymkhana Youth Snooker Open 2019, at the Bombay Gymkhana billiards room, here on Saturday.

Earlier, in the day, Bombay Gymkhana’s 16-year-old Kaveri Shah, the only girl participant, tried her best against the senior Suraj Karade. She potted reasonably well and came close to pocketing the second frame only to lose it on the black ball and lost the contest 0-3 (30-51, 49-51 and 35-63). Later, her younger brother, 12-year-old Augusta Shah also bowed out losing by a similar 0-3 margin to experienced Shubhojit Roy. The experienced Roy compiled two breaks of 36 in the second frame and went on to record a 55-25. 85-9 and 77-14 win. In another closely contested first round encounter, Prem Mirchandani got the better of Deep Bhanushali 3-2 (28-61, 58-39, 63-3, 35-74, 47-35).

Results (first round)

Parth Jariwala: 3 bt Karan Makwana: 1 (58-44, 36-63, 53-41, 51-12); Rushabh Gohil: 3 bt Jayraj Amaane: 0 (66-29, 62-15, 75-16); Prem Mirchandani: 3 bt Deep Bhanushali: 2 (28-61, 58-39, 63-3, 35-74, 47-35); Chinmay Gawde: 3 bt Rishi Sanghvi: 2 (55-19, 72-44, 28-44, 50-55, 55-34); Ameya Sankhla: 3 bt Ranveersinh Marwa: 1 (72-26, 46-4, 62-78, 67-16); Yash Babania: 3 bt Jeet Vasani:0 (67-42, 60-28, 61-33); Suraj Shirke: 3 bt Kaveri Shah: 0 (51-30, 51-49, 63-35); Mohd Hussain Khan: 3 bt Khushit Nepul Shah: 0 (55-23, 69-24, 64-43); Shubhojit Roy: 3 bt Augusta Shah: 0 (55-25. 85(36,36)-9, 77-14); Loukic Pathare: 3 bt Hrishikesh Bapat: 0 (61-23, 73-40, 57-51); Siddharth Mody: 3 bt Monit Shah: 0 (57-15, 61-27, 38-37)

- FPJ Sports Desk