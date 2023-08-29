WATCH: Bollywood Actors Sohail Khan, Aftab Shivdasani Engage In Fun Banter With Pakistan Legend Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi, Aftab Shivdasani, and Sohail Khan. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Bollywood stars Sohail Khan and Aftab Shivdasani were spotted having a fun chat with Pakistan's star all-rounder Shahid Afridi during his flight back from the United States. All three were seen having a friendly conversation at the airport, while Afridi's adorable daughter was also captured on the camera during the same.

Afridi notably shares deep friendships with plenty of Indian cricketers as well, including Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, and MS Dhoni.

The 46-year-old made his international debut in 1998 and played his final game in 2018.

Afridi played four matches for the Toronto Nationals in the GT20 in Canada last month before heading to America to represent the New York Warriors in the US Masters T10 tournament where his team finished runners-up.

The former Pakistan all-rounder was also part of the Fundraising Tour 2023 organised by his non-profit organisation Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF). The tour was scheduled from August 7 to August 16, according to the organisation’s website.

Afridi himself took to his official Instagram handle and posted the video with the below caption:

"Have been on the road between Canada for @GT20canada and USA for @USMastersT10 and multiple charity events for @safridifoundation past 40 days and I miss Pakistan. One thing for sure, nothing unites people more than sports sp cricket, love this game!"

Another video of Afridi meeting an Indian celebrity had gone viral earlier this month when he caught up with Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty in the US.

The two celebrities were seen having a friendly conversation and exchanged pleasantries.

Shahid Afridi's New York Warriors fail to cross the line against Texas Chargers in US Masters T10:

Meanwhile, the former Pakistan captain was in action during the recent US Masters T10, plying his trade for New York Warriors under his former national skipper Misbah-ul-Haq.

The final of the short tournament saw Afridi score only 1 run off 2 deliveries before being dismissed by Ehsan Adil. The Warriors eventually made 92 in their stipulated 10 overs.

In response, Mohammad Hafeez's 17-ball 46 ensured that Chargers also made 92, but they won the Super Over and lifted the trophy.