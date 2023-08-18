Bollywood Star Suniel Shetty Meets Pak Cricket Icon Shahid Afridi, Exchange Pleasantries; Video Goes Viral

Suniel Shetty and Shahid Afridi. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi were spotted having a never-before-seen conversation in the United States of America (USA). The two celebrities were seen having a friendly conversation and exchanged pleasantries in a clip that has gone viral very rapidly as several social media accounts shared it on their respective pages.

Aside from having a friendly conversation with Suniel Shetty, Afridi also introduced the 62-year-old to his family, including two daughters, and the Bollywood superstar greeted them happily. The video of the same can be seen below:

Shahid Afridi retired from international cricket after making his debut in 1996:

Meanwhile, Afridi, who enjoys a massive fan following in India, made his international debut in 1996 and played his final game in Pakistan colours in 2015. While he played a match in top-level cricket in May 2018, it was for ICC World XI against the West Indies.

The 43-year-old's best moment of his international career was arguably the 2009 World T20 victory in England. Afridi played a significant role in that win. In 7 matches, the swashbuckling all-rounder made 176 runs and picked up 11 scalps at 13.54 apiece.

He earned the Player of the Match award in the final against Sri Lanka at the iconic Lord's for his unbeaten 40-ball 54 and figures of 4-0-20-1. Overall, Afridi played in 398 ODIs, 26 Tests, and 99 T20Is.

