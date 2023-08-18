 Bollywood Star Suniel Shetty Meets Pak Cricket Icon Shahid Afridi, Exchange Pleasantries; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBollywood Star Suniel Shetty Meets Pak Cricket Icon Shahid Afridi, Exchange Pleasantries; Video Goes Viral

Bollywood Star Suniel Shetty Meets Pak Cricket Icon Shahid Afridi, Exchange Pleasantries; Video Goes Viral

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty meets Shahid Afridi in a never-before-seen video.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
Suniel Shetty and Shahid Afridi. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi were spotted having a never-before-seen conversation in the United States of America (USA). The two celebrities were seen having a friendly conversation and exchanged pleasantries in a clip that has gone viral very rapidly as several social media accounts shared it on their respective pages.

Read Also
Slammed By Wasim Akram & Shahid Afridi, PCB Corrects Its Mistake Of Not Adding Imran Khan In...
article-image

Aside from having a friendly conversation with Suniel Shetty, Afridi also introduced the 62-year-old to his family, including two daughters, and the Bollywood superstar greeted them happily. The video of the same can be seen below:

Read Also
From Babar Azam To Shaheen Shah Afridi: Pakistan Cricketers Celebrate 77 Years Of Independence
article-image

Shahid Afridi retired from international cricket after making his debut in 1996:

Meanwhile, Afridi, who enjoys a massive fan following in India, made his international debut in 1996 and played his final game in Pakistan colours in 2015. While he played a match in top-level cricket in May 2018, it was for ICC World XI against the West Indies.

The 43-year-old's best moment of his international career was arguably the 2009 World T20 victory in England. Afridi played a significant role in that win. In 7 matches, the swashbuckling all-rounder made 176 runs and picked up 11 scalps at 13.54 apiece.

He earned the Player of the Match award in the final against Sri Lanka at the iconic Lord's for his unbeaten 40-ball 54 and figures of 4-0-20-1. Overall, Afridi played in 398 ODIs, 26 Tests, and 99 T20Is.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ECB's Moving Gesture Ensures Indian Women Team's Participation In IBSA World Games

ECB's Moving Gesture Ensures Indian Women Team's Participation In IBSA World Games

Best Moments Of Virat Kohli As He Completes 15 Years In International Cricket

Best Moments Of Virat Kohli As He Completes 15 Years In International Cricket

Bollywood Star Suniel Shetty Meets Pak Cricket Icon Shahid Afridi, Exchange Pleasantries; Video Goes...

Bollywood Star Suniel Shetty Meets Pak Cricket Icon Shahid Afridi, Exchange Pleasantries; Video Goes...

'Some Of The Best Food We Ever Ate': Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Share Cafe Recommendation In...

'Some Of The Best Food We Ever Ate': Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Share Cafe Recommendation In...

'I Was Preparing For The ODI World Cup During Rehab, Not For T20s': Jasprit Bumrah (WATCH)

'I Was Preparing For The ODI World Cup During Rehab, Not For T20s': Jasprit Bumrah (WATCH)