e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 03:19 PM IST

Blow to Mumbai horse racing as 2022’s first races cancelled due to Covid-19

Joe Williams
Mahalaxmi Racecourse | File Photo

Mahalaxmi Racecourse | File Photo

Advertisement

The Mumbai season's first race in the New Year scheduled to be held on January 2 have been cancelled due to Covid-19. All intervenue betting operations at Mumbai and Pune too stand suspended till January 3, 2022.

Delhi Race club has decided to suspend all racing activities till further notice due to Covid-19 new Omicron variant. Meanwhile, Chennai races scheduled to be held on January 1 have been cancelled due to consistent heavy rainfall rendering the underfoot conditions of the race track not conducive for racing.

ALSO READ

How a friend gave up his merchant navy officer job to help Sumit Antil overcome an accident, win... How a friend gave up his merchant navy officer job to help Sumit Antil overcome an accident, win...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 03:19 PM IST
Advertisement