Blow to Mumbai horse racing as 2022’s first races cancelled due to Covid-19

The Mumbai season's first race in the New Year scheduled to be held on January 2 have been cancelled due to Covid-19. All intervenue betting operations at Mumbai and Pune too stand suspended till January 3, 2022.

Delhi Race club has decided to suspend all racing activities till further notice due to Covid-19 new Omicron variant. Meanwhile, Chennai races scheduled to be held on January 1 have been cancelled due to consistent heavy rainfall rendering the underfoot conditions of the race track not conducive for racing.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 03:19 PM IST