'Blessings To Everyone': SA Spinner Keshav Maharaj Visits Ram Temple In Ayodhya

Keshav Maharaj in Ram Temple. | (Credits: Instagram)

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj visited Lord Ram's temple at Ayodhya as he posted a picture of the same on the official Instagram handle. The left-arm spinner, who will train with the Lucknow Super Giants' squad in IPL 2024 without being part of the official squad, posted a caption, stating, 'Jai Shree Raam 🙏🕉️ Blessings to everyone 🙏.'

Ahead of the Ram Temple's consecration on January 22nd, Maharaj shared a video on Instagram and stated:

"I want to wish Mahesh Kumar (Consul General of India in Johannesburg) and the entire Indian community in South Africa all the best for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodha. May it bring peace, harmony and spiritual enlightenment to one and all."

Although the 34-year-old was born in Durban, South Africa, Maharaj has his roots in Uttar Pradesh as his great-grandfather hailed from Sultanpur. Maharaj has staunch religious beliefs and notably had the Om sign on his bat during the 2023 World Cup game against Pakistan in Chennai.