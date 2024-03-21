 'Blessings To Everyone': SA Spinner Keshav Maharaj Visits Ram Temple In Ayodhya
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Blessings To Everyone': SA Spinner Keshav Maharaj Visits Ram Temple In Ayodhya

'Blessings To Everyone': SA Spinner Keshav Maharaj Visits Ram Temple In Ayodhya

South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj visits Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh as he posted a picture on Instagram.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
article-image
Keshav Maharaj in Ram Temple. | (Credits: Instagram)

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj visited Lord Ram's temple at Ayodhya as he posted a picture of the same on the official Instagram handle. The left-arm spinner, who will train with the Lucknow Super Giants' squad in IPL 2024 without being part of the official squad, posted a caption, stating, 'Jai Shree Raam 🙏🕉️ Blessings to everyone 🙏.'

Ahead of the Ram Temple's consecration on January 22nd, Maharaj shared a video on Instagram and stated:

"I want to wish Mahesh Kumar (Consul General of India in Johannesburg) and the entire Indian community in South Africa all the best for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodha. May it bring peace, harmony and spiritual enlightenment to one and all."

Although the 34-year-old was born in Durban, South Africa, Maharaj has his roots in Uttar Pradesh as his great-grandfather hailed from Sultanpur. Maharaj has staunch religious beliefs and notably had the Om sign on his bat during the 2023 World Cup game against Pakistan in Chennai.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Rohit Sharma Reveals That He 'Played With Sarfaraz Khan's Father In Kanga League'

Video: Rohit Sharma Reveals That He 'Played With Sarfaraz Khan's Father In Kanga League'

'Blessings To Everyone': SA Spinner Keshav Maharaj Visits Ram Temple In Ayodhya

'Blessings To Everyone': SA Spinner Keshav Maharaj Visits Ram Temple In Ayodhya

IPL 2024: Glenn Maxwell Hilariously Imitates Virat Kohli And Faf du Plessis During Nets Session;...

IPL 2024: Glenn Maxwell Hilariously Imitates Virat Kohli And Faf du Plessis During Nets Session;...

Swiss Open: Indian Trio Of PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, And Kidambi Srikanth Progress To 2nd Round

Swiss Open: Indian Trio Of PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, And Kidambi Srikanth Progress To 2nd Round

Video: Rinku Singh And Chandrakant Pandit Dance To 'Ole Ole' Song As KKR Players Participate In Fun...

Video: Rinku Singh And Chandrakant Pandit Dance To 'Ole Ole' Song As KKR Players Participate In Fun...