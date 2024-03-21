IPL 2024: CSK Pacer Matheesha Pathirana To Miss Start Of Tournament Due To Hamstring Injury

CSK's Matheesha Pathirana | Pic: BCCI-IPL

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will be without Matheesha Pathirana for the start of IPL 2024 due to hamstring injury sustained during the 2nd T20I against Bangladesh in Sylhet earlier this month. According to media reports, the right-arm seamer will join the squad once Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) provides its clearance.

The youngster also missed the 3rd T20I against Bangladesh and has been undergoing rehab ever since, fighting to return to fitness. Pathirana's injury comes as a significant blow for the Yellow Army as they are already without Devon Conway at least until May due to a thumb injury. The 21-year-old maintained an economy of 8 at the death between overs 16 and 20, making it one of the best in the tournament, who have bowled at least 90 balls.

However, Pathirana's absence also means Mustafizur Rahman could play in the line-up and is a cunning bowler in the death overs with his cutters and slower deliveries. Rahman also suffered cramps during the 3rd and final ODI against Sri Lanka, but has recovered well enough to join the CSK camp.

"I learned a lot from Dhoni" - Matheesha Pathirana

During an interaction in August 2023, Pathirana credited Dhoni for teaching him different nuances of the game and backing him amid injuries. As quoted by The Hindustan Times, the youngster said:

"As a youngster, if someone gives you confidence like that, it boosts your career. A player of that level showed faith in me and I believed I can do anything in that moment. Not only me, Dhoni gave confidence to all of us. There were 4-5 top players who were injured and he showed his trust in youngsters which was great. I learned a lot from Dhoni. The first thing is humbleness and that's why he is very successful."

The Super Kings will open their campaign against RCB on Friday.