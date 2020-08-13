Blaise Matuidi departs from Juventus; joins David Beckham's Inter Miami in MLS

Juventus on Wednesday confirmed the departure of Blaise Matuidi who spent three seasons with the club. The French midfielder had joined Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

"After three years and five titles won (three Scudetti, one Coppa Italia and one Italian Super Cup), Blaise Matuidi and Juventus say goodbye with the consensual termination of the player's contract," the club said in a statement.

"Blaise is someone who will always be in our hearts and we wish him all the very best for the future," the club's statement added.

The 33-year-old French international will now be a part of David Beckham's Inter Miami in the MLS.

Following the departure, the player took to Twitter and wrote, "Have been a member of the family @juventusfc is a dream come true, an honor. I discovered an incredible institution, teammates who have become more than that. I will always remain your number 1 fan, or rather number 14 Thank you, really."