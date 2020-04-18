Birthday done right: Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi provides 16,000 meals to people amid coronavirus crisis

Shkodran Mustafi has collaborated with The Arsenal Foundation to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Arsenal defender provided 16,000 meals and other essentials to people across Islington.

"I just want to say thank you for all of your birthday messages. I have been reading them and I am really happy about every single one," he said on his official Instagram account.

"Normally for my birthday, I would spend the day with my family and friends all together to celebrate. But for obvious reasons, this is currently not possible. But I know that there are people in Islington who are really struggling at the moment and I want to show my support to the community and to our Arsenal family for my birthday this year.

"I have seen the work the Islington Council and The Arsenal Foundation are doing - and I want to join in and help by donating a delivery of over 16,000 meals and other emergency supplies to the people in Islington who need our support now more than ever.

"Thanks again for all of your messages guys. Please stay safe, stay positive as much as you can and hopefully we will be able to be together again in Emirates Stadium soon."