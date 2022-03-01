Big blow to Novak Djokovic as key sponsor breaks promise amid Covid-19 vaccine row

In the wake of his vaccine controversy, Novak Djokovic has lost one of his long-time sponsors. Djokovic, who just lost his World No.1 ranking to Daniil Medvedev, had stood by his decision to remain unvaccinated after being deported from Australia ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year.

Peugeot has been one of Djokovic's main sponsors since 2014 and originally said it had no intentions of dropping the Serb in the wake of his vaccine controversy but has now made a U-turn and ended their sponsorship, reports express.co.uk.

Djokovic has stood by his beliefs, admitting he would miss the likes of Wimbledon and the French Open if they required vaccination to compete.

"Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else," he recently told the BBC in his first in-depth interview since his saga in Australia.

