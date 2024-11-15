Pro Kabaddi League 2024: Bhavani Rajput, Bharat Hooda Help UP Yoddhas Overcome Telugu Titans

Pic Credit: Twitter

Dazzling performances from Bhavani Rajput and Bharat Hooda, who both scored a 'Super 10' each, helped UP Yoddhas break Telugu Titans' four-game winning streak with a 40-34 scoreline in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Thursday.

Both the sides started cautiously before Pawan Sehrawat took the initiative, scoring four of the first six points for the Titans to give them a two-point lead.

A flurry of points gave the UP Yoddhas a three-point lead, before a four-point 'Super Raid' from Vijay Malik brought the Titans back into the lead. The Titans then extended their lead to three points after inflicting an 'All Out' on the Yoddhas.

The Yoddhas came back with a vengeance at the start of the second half to close the gap. A 'Super Tackle' from Hitesh saw the Yoddha's inflict an 'All Out' on their rivals.

Vijay Malik, though, kept the Titans in the game with support from his teammates as he levelled the scores at 25-points each.

In the last 10 minutes, UP attacked with intent to take a four-point lead. Bhavani Rajpat then inflicted an 'All Out' to extend the Yoddhas' lead to eight points.

Despite Vijay Kumar's 'Super 10' for the Titans, they couldn't quite mount a comeback in the closing stages of the game, having lost their skipper Pawan Sehrawat early in the game due to injury.

Bharat Hooda became the second raider to pick up a 'Super 10' for the Yoddhas, getting them over the line in a nail-biting contest.