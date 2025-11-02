'Bhatta Phek Raha Hai': Netizens Accuse Pakistan Spinner Usman Tariq Of Chucking Against South Africa

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq faced socialmedia backlash for his unorthodox action during the final T20I match in Lahore on Saturday, November 1. Fans on ocial media called him a chucker in a series of tweets. Tariq, who has previously been reported for a suspect bowling action while playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), was later cleared by experts after an official assessment.

Tariq was first reported for suspect action in March 2024, three matches into that tournament. However, five days later, his action was cleared at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, and he continued to bowl without interruption.

Speaking to MYK Sports, Tariq explained his unusual bowling action. He had said, “I do have two elbows in my arm. My arm bends naturally. I have got this tested and cleared. Everyone feels I bend my arms and all that. My bent arm is a biological issue.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fans react on Uman Tariq's bowling action

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Usman Tariq inspired by Ms Dhoni

Despite the scrutiny, Tariq’s journey to international cricket has been nothing short of inspiring. A few years ago, the mystery spinner had given up on his cricketing aspirations after repeated non-selections and had moved to Dubai, where he worked as a salesman. Disheartened and away from the field, cricket seemed a distant dream.

Everything changed when Tariq watched the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which depicts how the former Indian captain overcame early struggles to achieve greatness. Deeply moved by Dhoni’s determination, Tariq decided to give his career one more try. He quit his stable job and returned to Pakistan to pursue his dream with renewed passion.

Babar, Shaheen help Pakistan register series win over South Africa

Babar Azam regained his form in stunning fashion, crafting a fluent half-century to guide Pakistan to a thrilling four-wicket win over South Africa in the T20I series decider at the Gaddafi Stadium. The victory secured a 2–1 series triumph for the hosts.

Babar’s return to form scoring 68 off 47 balls, his first T20I fifty in 18 months . He reached the landmark in 36 deliveries, as Pakistan successfully chased down South Africa’s 140-run target.

Earlier, Pakistan’s bowlers had laid the foundation for the win through a disciplined display that restricted the visitors to 139 for 9. Shaheen Shah Afridi led the attack with figures of 3 for 26, while debutant off-spinner Usman Tariq impressed on his international debut, claiming 2 for 26 and removing key batters Reeza Hendricks (34) and Dewald Brevis (21). Faheem Ashraf also contributed with two wickets, ensuring South Africa never found the momentum despite a late cameo of 29 off 14 balls from Donovan Ferreira.