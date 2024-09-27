Australian men's team could be in for a big blow as all-rounder Cameron Green faces a race in time to be fit for the blockbuster five-Test series against India, beginning on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The youngster will return home from England, having been ruled out of the ODI series for further assessment.
BGT 2024-25: Cameron Green Doubtful For Test Series Against Team India Due To Back Injury
Cameron Green likely sustained the back injury during the 3rd ODI against England at Chester-le-Street
Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 08:24 PM IST