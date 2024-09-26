‘Don’t Create Untrustworthy Environment’: Rishabh Pant Slams X User For His Tweet Claiming DC Skipper Approached RCB For Captaincy

Rishabh Pant. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India and Delhi Capitals' keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has slammed a user on X for spreading fake news on social media as the latter posted a tweet on how the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) management declined the youngster's bid to become the franchise's captain. Pant called for the users to double check their sources before posting anything.

With the user named Rajiv on X posting:

"Rishabh Pant approached RCB. Pant approached RCB through his manager earlier this week as he foresee a captaincy vacancy there but got declined by RCB's management. Virat doesn't want Pant in RCB due to his Political Tactics in Indian team as well as in DC - RCB source."

In response, the 26-year-old wrote:

"Fake news . Why do you guys spread so much fake news on social media. Be sensible guys so bad . Don’t create untrustworthy environment for no reason. It’s not the first time and won’t be last but I had to put this out .please always re check with your so called sources. Everyday it’s becoming worst . Rest it’s upto you guys . It’s wasn’t just for you it’s for a lot for people who is spreading misinformation. Tc."

Rishabh Pant had a promising season for the Delhi Capitals with the bat:

Meanwhile, the IPL was Pant's first top-level cricket since the horrific accident he suffered in December 2022. The southpaw captained the Capitals and finished with 446 runs in 13 matches alongside three fifties with a best of 88*.

While the Delhi Capitals failed to reach the playoffs, Pant's strong performances ensured he earned a spot in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad.