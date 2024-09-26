 ‘Don’t Create Untrustworthy Environment’: Rishabh Pant Slams X User For His Tweet Claiming DC Skipper Approached RCB For Captaincy
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports‘Don’t Create Untrustworthy Environment’: Rishabh Pant Slams X User For His Tweet Claiming DC Skipper Approached RCB For Captaincy

‘Don’t Create Untrustworthy Environment’: Rishabh Pant Slams X User For His Tweet Claiming DC Skipper Approached RCB For Captaincy

Rishabh Pant is currently the captain of the Delhi Capitals and led them in IPL 2024.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
Rishabh Pant. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India and Delhi Capitals' keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has slammed a user on X for spreading fake news on social media as the latter posted a tweet on how the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) management declined the youngster's bid to become the franchise's captain. Pant called for the users to double check their sources before posting anything.

With the user named Rajiv on X posting:

"Rishabh Pant approached RCB. Pant approached RCB through his manager earlier this week as he foresee a captaincy vacancy there but got declined by RCB's management. Virat doesn't want Pant in RCB due to his Political Tactics in Indian team as well as in DC - RCB source."

In response, the 26-year-old wrote:

FPJ Shorts
'Congress Has Become Spokesperson Of Urban Naxalism; BJP Is The Only Nationalist Party,' Claims Union Minister JP Nadda
'Congress Has Become Spokesperson Of Urban Naxalism; BJP Is The Only Nationalist Party,' Claims Union Minister JP Nadda
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced
Krystle D'Souza Gets Teary-Eyed Recalling Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'My World Shattered...'
Krystle D'Souza Gets Teary-Eyed Recalling Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'My World Shattered...'
Shardiya Navratri 2024: Here Is Everything To Know About Puja Rituals
Shardiya Navratri 2024: Here Is Everything To Know About Puja Rituals

"Fake news . Why do you guys spread so much fake news on social media. Be sensible guys so bad . Don’t create untrustworthy environment for no reason. It’s not the first time and won’t be last but I had to put this out .please always re check with your so called sources. Everyday it’s becoming worst . Rest it’s upto you guys . It’s wasn’t just for you it’s for a lot for people who is spreading misinformation. Tc."

Rishabh Pant had a promising season for the Delhi Capitals with the bat:

Meanwhile, the IPL was Pant's first top-level cricket since the horrific accident he suffered in December 2022. The southpaw captained the Capitals and finished with 446 runs in 13 matches alongside three fifties with a best of 88*.

While the Delhi Capitals failed to reach the playoffs, Pant's strong performances ensured he earned a spot in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Don’t Create Untrustworthy Environment’: Rishabh Pant Slams X User For His Tweet Claiming DC...

‘Don’t Create Untrustworthy Environment’: Rishabh Pant Slams X User For His Tweet Claiming DC...

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: When & Where To Watch The Match On TV And Online In India

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: When & Where To Watch The Match On TV And Online In India

'Tune DPL Mein Bhi Bowling Kari Thi Na?' KL Rahul & Rishabh Pant Involved In Funny Banter During...

'Tune DPL Mein Bhi Bowling Kari Thi Na?' KL Rahul & Rishabh Pant Involved In Funny Banter During...

Punjab Kings Part Ways With Trevor Bayliss, Sanjay Bangar After Appointing Ricky Ponting As Head...

Punjab Kings Part Ways With Trevor Bayliss, Sanjay Bangar After Appointing Ricky Ponting As Head...

India vs Bangladesh Kanpur Test To Be Shakib Al Hasan's Last If He Doesn't Get Farewell Match At...

India vs Bangladesh Kanpur Test To Be Shakib Al Hasan's Last If He Doesn't Get Farewell Match At...