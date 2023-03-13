BGT 2023: Ahmedabad Test ends in 5-day draw, India clinch series 2-1 to set up WTC final vs Australia

The fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia ended in a draw on the fifth day in Ahmedabad with the hosts taking the four-match series 2-1.

Australia were trailing by 91 runs in the second innings which they knocked off in the first session on Day 5 and batted for over 78 overs in their final outing to reach 175 for 2 before the captains decided to shake hands and end the match.

Travis Head missed out on his sixth hundred by 10 runs, getting out on 90 to Axar Patel while nightwatchman Matthew Kuhnemann was the first wicket to fall on Monday to Ravichandran Ashwin.

Flat pitch fails to deliver a result

The pitch did not provide much assistance to the bowlers, making it nearly impossible for either team to make a match of the fourth Test on the final day.

India managed to keep the run rate in check which is why Australia couldn't even think about a sporting declaration to make the game exciting for the fans. They were ahead by just 84 runs when the umpires asked both captains if they want to end the game which they agreed.

The BGT will remain in India for the time being as the hosts retained the trophy for the fourth time in succession. India had secured the trophy after winning the second Test in Delhi last month.

AUS vs IND WTC Final in June

Both teams will now face each other once again in June in the ICC World Test Championship final in London. New Zealand's win over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Christchurch earlier on Monday helped India qualify for the WTC final for the second time in succession.

The WTC final will be played at The Oval from June 7.