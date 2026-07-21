Beyond The FIFA World Cup 2026: The Ultimate Guide To Club Football, Europe's Biggest Leagues And Must-Watch Players | X

The 2026 FIFA World Cup may be over, but football fans do not have to wait another four years for top-level action. With Spain crowned world champions after defeating Argentina in the final, millions of new fans are now looking for what to watch next.



Surprisingly, many of these fans are from India. Although the country is known worldwide for its love for cricket, the FIFA World Cup attracts millions of Indian viewers every four years despite the late-night kick-off times. But once the tournament ends, many drift away from the sport. The reason is simple: most don't know how to keep watching football regularly, which leagues to follow, or where to begin.





Club Football Is The Answer…



The answer is club football, which runs for almost 10 months every year. Major leagues across Europe begin in August and continue until May. Alongside the UEFA Champions League and others, domestic cup competitions, and international fixtures, football is played almost every week.



Unlike the World Cup, where players represent their countries, club football sees them play for professional teams. Fans who enjoyed watching Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland during the World Cup can now follow them at their respective clubs.



Instagram Reels also played a major role in introducing new football stars to Indian fans. Many began following Lionel Messi because of his evergreen skills and Kylian Mbappé after his exceptional performances, which earned him another FIFA World Cup Golden Boot. Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr. also remained among the biggest talking points, with many fans believing this could be their final FIFA World Cup.



At the same time, several other players gained huge popularity during the tournament, including Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, English midfielder Jude Bellingham, Spanish winger Lamine Yamal and Cape Verdean goalkeeper Vozinha, whose performances won them fans across the world.





Here’s How You Can Watch Top-Level Football…



The Premier League in England is widely seen as the best league for new fans because of its fast-paced matches, intense rivalries and packed stadiums. Spain's La Liga is known for technical football and clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona. The UEFA Champions League features Europe's best clubs and is considered the biggest competition in club football. Sometimes big clubs even play in the second tier of the UCL, which is known as the UEFA Europa League.



Other major leagues include Germany's Bundesliga, Italy's Serie A, France's Ligue 1, Major League Soccer in the United States (where Messi currently plays) and the Saudi Pro League in Saudi Arabia (where Ronaldo currently plays).



The World Cup also produced several standout performers. Spain midfielder Rodri won the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player, while France's Kylian Mbappé finished as the top scorer and claimed the Golden Boot. Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón won the Golden Glove, and teenage defender Pau Cubarsí was named Best Young Player. Lamine Yamal further strengthened his reputation with another impressive tournament.



Where to Watch?



For Indian viewers, football is available across multiple broadcasters. The Premier League is currently streamed on JioHotstar and telecast on Star Sports. The UEFA Champions League and FA Cup are available on Sony LIV and Sony Sports Network. La Liga can be watched on FanCode, while Bundesliga matches are streamed on Sony LIV and shown on Sony Sports Network.





Serie A and Ligue 1 are available to stream on GXR (Galaxy Racer). MLS matches can be watched through MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The Saudi Pro League, featuring stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, is streamed exclusively on FanCode in India. Broadcast rights may change before the start of new seasons.



Most European league matches are played on weekends and begin between 5 pm and 2.30 am IST. UEFA Champions League matches are usually played late at night because of the time difference between Europe and India, and they are played midweek on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.



Football experts suggest that new fans should choose one club, follow one league regularly and watch the key games in the Champions League to better understand the sport. Following transfer news, learning major rivalries and watching match highlights can also help fans stay connected throughout the season.



With club football returning in August, the end of the FIFA World Cup marks the beginning of another long football season rather than the end of the sport. One must remember that after the FIFA World Cup, fans find club football overwhelming. All it takes is a few months or one season at most to understand football.





World Cup Heroes: Who To Keep Watching



1) Rodri (Spain)

- Why watch: Golden Ball winner (Best Player). Led Spain to the World Cup title with complete control in midfield.

- Club: Manchester City (Premier League)



2) Kylian Mbappé (France)

- Why watch: FIFA World Cup golden boot winner (top scorer) two times in a row. One of the world’s most dangerous forwards.

- Club: Real Madrid (La Liga)



3) Lamine Yamal (Spain)

- Why watch: One of the tournament’s biggest entertainers. Excited fans with his dribbling and creativity.

- Club: FC Barcelona (La Liga)



4) Pau Cubarsí (Spain)

- Why watch: Best Young Player. Became one of football’s brightest young defenders.

- Club: FC Barcelona (La Liga)



5) Lionel Messi (Argentina)

- Why watch: At 39, he led Argentina to another World Cup final and showed he still has magic. A fading star won't be around for long.

- Club: Inter Miami (MLS)





6) Erling Haaland (Norway)

- Why watch: Scored seven goals and helped Norway reach the quarter-finals.

- Club: Manchester City (Premier League)



7) Jude Bellingham (England)

- Why watch: England’s midfield leader. Delivered big performances in knockout matches.

- Club: Real Madrid (La Liga)



8) Michael Olise (France)

- Why watch: One of France’s breakout stars with the most assists in the tournament. Impressed with his dribbling and creativity.

- Club: Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)



9) Ousmane Dembélé (France)

- Why watch: Entertained fans with his speed, skill and attacking play. He also won the Ballon d'Or last season, which is given to the year’s best player.

- Club: Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1)



10) Ferran Torres (Spain)

- Why watch: Played an important role in Spain’s title-winning campaign. Scored the winner against Argentina.





FIFA World Cup 2026 Award Winners



• Champions: Spain

• Runners-up: Argentina

• Third Place: England

• Golden Ball (Best Player): Rodri (Spain)

• Golden Boot (Top Scorer): Kylian Mbappé (France)

• Golden Glove (Best Goalkeeper): Unai Simón (Spain)

• Best Young Player: Pau Cubarsí (Spain)





Teams Everyone Loved



1) Cape Verde

- The tournament’s biggest Cinderella story.

- Made their World Cup debut.

- Won hearts with fearless football.

- Vozinha became one of the tournament’s cult heroes.

- Most players play in low-level leagues, so not worth it to follow full-time for most fans.



2) Norway

- One of the biggest surprise packages.

- Reached the quarter-finals by beating Brazil.

- Led by Erling Haaland and played exciting attacking football.

- Players play all over Europe, so you can search and find a team where they play.

- Many teams play their style of football where they defend and attack directly, including Arsenal FC, Liverpool and others. Game styles change based on opposition.





3) Spain

- Played beautiful possession football throughout the tournament.

- Won their second FIFA World Cup title.

- Produced several breakout stars.

- Players mostly play in La Liga. If one liked their style of play, teams like FC Barcelona, PSG and Manchester City play football similarly to them.



4) Argentina

- Reached another World Cup final.

- Gave fans one more memorable Lionel Messi World Cup run.

- Many football fans believed Argentina without Messi is Atletico Madrid in style of play.



5) France

- Reached another World Cup semi-final and remained among the tournament favourites.

- Kylian Mbappé once again led the attack with his pace and goals.

- Fans who enjoyed France may enjoy watching Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, or Paris Saint-Germain.



Beyond The World Cup Stars



1) Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

- Why watch: One of the greatest Premier League players of his generation. Missed the World Cup as Egypt failed to qualify but remains one of football's deadliest forwards.

- Club: Liverpool (Premier League)



2) Florian Wirtz & Jamal Musiala (Germany)

- Why watch: Both are among the world's best young attacking midfielders. Their vision, passing, goals, makes, and dribbles make them a joy to watch.

- Club: Wirtz plays for Liverpool (Premier League), and Musiala plays for Bayern Munich.

Read Also Indian Designer Shines At FIFA World Cup 2026 As Singer Nicole Scherzinger Opens Final In Electric...





3) Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford

- Why watch: Didn't have his best World Cup, but is one of Europe's most consistent wingers and Arsenal's biggest star.

- Club: Arsenal (Premier League)



4) Federico Valverde (Uruguay)

- Why watch: Uruguay exited early, but Valverde is one of the world's best all-round midfielders with incredible energy and long-range shooting.

- Club: Real Madrid (La Liga)



5) Julian Alvarez (Argentina)

- Why watch: Alvarez is one of Europe's most exciting strikers and a clinical finisher. However, despite his team going to the final, he didn't impress much.

- Club: Athletico Madrid (La Liga)



6) Rafael Leão (Portugal)

- Why watch: Didn't enjoy a memorable World Cup but is one of football's most entertaining dribblers and attackers, although inconsistent.

- Club: AC Milan (Serie A)





7) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia)

- Why watch: A fearless winger known for his dribbling and spectacular goals. One of Europe's biggest crowd favourites.

- Club: Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1)



8) Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)

- Why watch: Nigeria missed the World Cup, but Victor Osimhen is still one of football's best strikers, making him a player worth following at club level.

- Club: Galatasaray (Süper Lig)



9) Martin Ødegaard (Norway)

- Why watch: Haaland grabbed the headlines at the World Cup, but Ødegaard is one of football's smartest playmakers and Arsenal's captain.

- Club: Arsenal (Premier League)



10) Pedri González (Spain)

- Why watch: One of the world’s best young midfielders, Pedri controls the game with his vision, passing and intelligence. He is the player who makes Spain’s midfield tick.

- Club: Barcelona (La Liga)