Ferran Torres Trolls Donald Trump With 'Make Spain Great Again' Cap During World Cup Victory Parade | VIDEO

Spain's Ferran Torres has appeared to take a swipe at US President Donald Trump during their World Cup victory parade in Madrid. Spain won the FIFA World Cup 2026, with Torres scoring the extra time winner at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Trump was at the venue and later handed over medals and the coveted trophy to the winners.

Spain then touched down in Madrid, where the celebrations continued. Nearly 2 million fans as it celebrated winning a second World Cup with an open-top bus parade through central Madrid before a jubilant gathering at the city's landmark Plaza de Cibeles. During the open bus parade, Torres was spotted wearing a red cap, with the text 'Make Spain Great again'.

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It was a clear takeaway from Trump's infamous 'Make America Great Again' slogan. The US president has often worn a red cap with the slogan during his tenure and even during his election campaign.

Trump's presence at the World Cup final was met with criticism. The US president, along with FIFA president Gianni Infantino was booed when they entered the field for the trophy presentation ceremony. During Spain's trophy lifting, Trump lingered, before being talked off the dias by Infantino. Several Spain stars seemed to ignore the US president during the celebrations.

Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time in World Cup final in New Jersey, with Ferran Torres scoring the winner to cap a dominant performance. The team arrived back in Madrid at around 1 p.m. local time and began the celebrations with official receptions hosted by King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, both of whom had attended the final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

The players then boarded an open-top bus at the Moncloa Palace, the prime minister's official residence, and travelled through the heart of Madrid, where an estimated 1.8 million fans lined the streets.