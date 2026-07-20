Emotional Scenes! Lionel Messi Cries In Front Of Argentina Fans After Heartbreaking FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Defeat | Video

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Lionel Messi was left in tears after collecting his runner-up medal following Argentina's 1-0 defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. The Argentina captain was visibly emotional as he faced the team's supporters at MetLife Stadium after the heartbreaking loss.

Messi appeared overwhelmed by the defeat as he stood in front of the Argentina fan section. The emotional scenes showed the 39-year-old wiping away tears while looking towards the supporters who had backed the team throughout the tournament.

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Argentina were beaten 1-0 by Spain in a dramatic World Cup final, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute of extra time. The result ended Argentina's hopes of successfully defending their World Cup title.

Messi had earlier been seen sitting distraught on the pitch after the final whistle. Despite the heartbreak, he later got up to greet Spain star Lamine Yamal in an emotional moment that also quickly went viral on social media.

The defeat marked a painful night for Messi and Argentina, with the legendary forward unable to add another World Cup title to his illustrious career. His emotional reaction while facing the Argentina fans became one of the most heartbreaking moments of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.