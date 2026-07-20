Indian Designer Shines At FIFA World Cup 2026 As Singer Nicole Scherzinger Opens Final In Electric Blue Gown

Nicole Scherzinger at FIFA World Cup 2026 | Instagram

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Nicole Scherzinger's Gaurav Gupta Couture Proves Indian Fashion Belongs On The World's Biggest Stage

Before Spain and Argentina took over the FIFA World Cup 2026 final pitch at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, all eyes were on the opening ceremony, where singer Nicole Scherzinger delivered a powerful performance of the tournament's official anthem, Desire. She joined Robbie Williams and Italian singer Laura Pausini in a stunning couture look by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta that made an equally unforgettable statement.

Take a look:

Nicole Scherzinger's futuristic blue couture steals the spotlight

For the milestone performance, Nicole embraced Gaurav Gupta's signature sculptural aesthetic in an electric-blue couture gown featuring a sheer corset-style bodice intricately shaped with hand-pleated wave drape. The ensemble further showcased a flowing satin train and a bold swirl detail at the waist, a signature design element often seen in the couturier's collections.

Instead of opting for a traditional skirt, the look incorporated matching fitted leggings beneath the flowing drape, giving the couture creation a contemporary, performance-ready finish while enhancing its futuristic appeal.

Nicole kept her accessories understated, choosing silver hoop earrings and sleek metallic cuff bracelets that complemented the striking blue palette without competing with the statement outfit.

Her beauty look was equally polished. A luminous, dewy complexion paired with softly flushed cheeks, sharp winged eyeliner and nude lips created a fresh yet glamorous finish. Her hair was styled into a sleek high ponytail, allowing the dramatic neckline and sculptural bodice to remain the centre of attention.