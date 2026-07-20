Shakira's FIFA World Cup 2026 Sunset Bodysuit Features 200,000 Swarovski Crystals, Took Two Weeks To Create

Shakira at FIFA World Cup 2026 | Instagram

When it comes to the FIFA World Cup, Shakira knows how to make an entrance that gets everyone talking. From delivering unforgettable anthems to serving iconic stage fashion, the Colombian superstar once again stole the spotlight during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Performing the tournament's official anthem, Dai Dai alongside Burna Boy, Shakira paired her high-energy performance with a dazzling couture creation that shimmered under every spotlight.

Shakira's custom Roberto Cavalli masterpiece

For football's biggest night, Shakira stepped on stage in a bespoke Roberto Cavalli ensemble designed by creative director Fausto Puglisi. The stunning look revolved around the fashion house's exclusive Ray of Sunset print, created especially for the singer in glowing shades inspired by a golden sunset. Rich orange, warm pink and citrine tones blended seamlessly, echoing the label's signature Ray of Gold motif while adding a fresh, vibrant twist.

Instead of opting for a conventional stage outfit, Shakira wore a dramatic two-piece ensemble. The centrepiece was a figure-hugging bodysuit featuring a plunging criss-cross neckline, bold side cut-outs and a sculpted silhouette that allowed her to move effortlessly through every dance routine. Flowing over it was a draped skirt crafted using the traditional moulage technique, which was finished with embroidered satin chiffon strips and playful fringe detailing.

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According to Roberto Cavalli, the bodysuit was entirely hand-embroidered with more than 200,000 Swarovski crystals, creating a luminous ombré effect that transitioned from vibrant pinks to fiery oranges and warm citrine hues. The luxury fashion house revealed that the intricate embroidery alone required over 120 hours of handwork, while the entire couture creation took two weeks of meticulous craftsmanship to complete.

Shakira stayed true to her signature beauty aesthetic, wearing her waist-length blonde hair in soft, voluminous curls with a subtle side part. Her makeup remained glamorous yet effortless, featuring shimmering eyes, rosy cheeks and a matte mauve lip that perfectly complemented the warm colour palette of her outfit.

Completing the performance, she danced barefoot across the stage while carrying a vibrant hot-pink microphone that followed the bold accents of her custom costume.