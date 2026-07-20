Who's Lamine Yamal's Girlfriend, Inés García? 21-Year-Old TikTok Influencer Proudly Champions His Jersey Numbers Necklace During FIFA World Cup |

Spain's teenage football sensation Lamine Yamal made enough headlines with his dazzling performances at the FIFA World Cup 2026, but his personal life has also sparked curiosity among fans. Throughout Spain's successful World Cup campaign, one familiar face has frequently been spotted cheering him on—Inés García Santos, the 21-year-old Spanish influencer who is reportedly dating the football star.

The couple has attracted significant attention on social media with their affectionate appearances, becoming one of the tournament's most talked-about young celebrity pairs. Inés has also won over football fans by proudly sporting a necklace featuring Yamal's jersey numbers, a subtle yet heartfelt tribute to her boyfriend during Spain's run to the World Cup title.

Who Is Inés García Santos?

Inés García Santos is a fashion, beauty and lifestyle content creator from Seville, Spain. Over the past few years, she has built a strong presence on social media, amassing more than 1.5 million followers on TikTok since launching her account in 2021.

Her content primarily revolves around fashion inspiration, beauty tips, lifestyle updates and entertaining lip-sync videos. Through her engaging personality and consistent uploads, Inés has established herself as one of Spain's emerging digital creators.

What's The Age Difference Between Lamine Yamal And Inés García?

The couple shares a relatively small age gap of two years. During the FIFA World Cup, both celebrated their birthdays just days apart. Inés turned 21 on July 9, while Lamine Yamal celebrated his 19th birthday on July 13, making this year's tournament even more memorable for the pair.

How Did They Meet?

Like many modern-day relationships, Lamine Yamal and Inés García's love story reportedly began online. According to Inés, the two first connected through social media, a story she shared in a TikTok video during the World Cup before the clip was later deleted.

Since then, the couple has continued to make public appearances together, often drawing attention from fans and media alike during Spain's successful campaign.

Before dating Inés García, Lamine Yamal was reportedly in a relationship with Argentinian singer Nicki Nicole. The two were linked between August 2025 and November 2025 before eventually going their separate ways.