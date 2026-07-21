Spain's World Cup Celebrations Goes Wild As Thousands Line Up In Madrid For Victory Parade | VIDEO

Madrid was the scene of a party as World Champions Spain descended in the capital city a day after their World Cup triumph in the US. Spain defeated Argentina to lift the trophy and received a royal welcome back home with millions lining up the streets. La Roja marked the celebrations with a open top bus parade, with Spain squad drinking and basking in the love from the fans.

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The team arrived back in Madrid at around 1 p.m. local time and began the celebrations with official receptions hosted by King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, both of whom had attended the final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

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The players then boarded an open-top bus at the Moncloa Palace, the Prime Minister's official residence, and travelled through the heart of Madrid, where an estimated 1.8 million fans lined the streets.

The bus reached Plaza de Cibeles at 10 p.m., where another 120,000 supporters had been waiting for hours after being entertained by performances from several Spanish pop stars.

The players took turns lifting the World Cup trophy and joined supporters in chants and songs despite temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius. The celebration lasted until nearly midnight and notably featured defender Marc Cucurella playing the drums.

Spain’s World Cup triumph, combined with its victory at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, has made the European nation the first to simultaneously hold both the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup titles. The achievement underscores Spain’s remarkable dominance in international football, marking a historic milestone that no other country has previously accomplished.