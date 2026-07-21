Lamine Yamal's Falling Pants In Viral Victory Parade Dance Is Low-Waist Trend Or A Wardrobe Slip; Explained

Lamine Yamal's Dropped Pants In Viral Victory Dance Is Low-Waist Trend Or A Wardrobe Malfunction; Explained |

Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 celebrations have been filled with unforgettable moments, from jubilant parades to energetic stage performances. After defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final, the newly crowned world champions returned home to a grand welcome on June 20, where thousands of fans gathered to celebrate their historic triumph.

Following the victory parade, the Spanish squad joined a live stage celebration packed with music, dancing and interactions with supporters. Among the biggest crowd-pullers was teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, whose energetic dance moves quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the celebrations.

Lamine Yamal no show de comemoração do título da Espanha 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/YnYPJBIGl0 — ARTH (@eolorr) July 21, 2026

Yamal's Outfit Goes Viral

For the celebrations, Yamal opted for Spain's special World Champions merchandise, wearing a sleeveless jersey paired with loose-fitting shorts. As he danced on stage and soaked in the celebrations, fans noticed that his shorts had slipped unusually low, revealing the part of his boxer shorts inside.

Despite the wardrobe moment, the 19-year-old appeared completely unfazed. He continued dancing confidently, smiling and celebrating alongside his teammates without appearing distracted. Moments later, he adjusted his shorts and carried on enjoying the festivities.

The clip quickly spread across social media, with fans replaying the moment and debating whether the look was intentional or simply an accidental wardrobe slip.

Fashion Trend Or Wardrobe Malfunction?

The viral video has sparked mixed reactions online. Some social media users believe Yamal may have been embracing the low-waist styling trend, a fashion statement that has gained popularity among younger celebrities and athletes. The trend often features oversized trousers or shorts worn lower on the hips, with the waistband of underwear intentionally visible as part of the overall look.

Others, however, feel the moment was nothing more than a brief wardrobe malfunction, pointing out that Yamal pulled his shorts back into place as soon as he noticed they had slipped. As of now, Yamal has not publicly commented on the viral moment, leaving fans to speculate.