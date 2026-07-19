WATCH: Meet Lamine Yamal's Youngest Cheerleader At FIFA World Cup 2026; His 3-Year-Old Brother Melts Hearts Online |

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 final prepares to bring together two footballing giants, defending champions Argentina and Spain, the spotlight is firmly on superstars like Lionel Messi and Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. However, amid the high-stakes action and championship excitement, another little star has unexpectedly stolen the hearts of football fans across the globe.

It's Lamine Yamal's adorable three-year-old younger brother, who has emerged as one of the most loved personalities of the tournament despite never kicking a ball. With his infectious smile, playful energy and heartwarming bond with his elder brother, the toddler has become a viral sensation on social media.

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Football fans have been sharing countless clips of the youngster celebrating Spain's memorable victory alongside Yamal, turning him into an internet favourite. One of the most cherished moments shows Keyne running excitedly onto the pitch after the final whistle to embrace his older brother.

Other viral clips capture Yamal lifting him in celebration, sharing joyful hugs and spending precious moments together on the field. Fans have also spotted the toddler enthusiastically waving to supporters from the stands, with his cheerful expressions winning admiration from football lovers worldwide.

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While Lamine Yamal continues to impress with his dazzling performances on the pitch, many believe his little brother has become the team's unofficial mascot. Social media users have flooded comment sections with messages calling Keyne "the cutest supporter of the World Cup" and praising the beautiful sibling bond shared by the two.

The excitement now shifts to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, where Spain will take on defending champions Argentina in one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament. The blockbuster clash has already generated enormous buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting a battle between Lionel Messi's experience and Lamine Yamal's youthful brilliance.