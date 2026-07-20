Fact Check: Did Spain's Marc Cucurella Carry The FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy In A Garbage Bag?

A video of Marc Cucurella has created a storm on social media following Spain's World Cup win. After the all the celebrations on the pitch and the dressing room, the champions were exiting the stadium when eyebrows were raised as the Spanish left-back carried around his luggage.

Cucurella was spotted wearing a backpack and carrying a transparent white garbage bag with his things in them. Among them was a giant yellow trophy, which manhy believe was the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy.

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The video instantly went viral on social media, especially given the nonchalance with Cucurella seemed to be carrying the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy. Social media was filled with reactions from praise to shock on the left-back's actions, who is known for his antics on and off the field.

However, on closer inspection, the trophy in Cucurella's garbage bag doesn't seem to be the original. All Spain players received mini World Cup trophies to commenorate their championship win, with Gianni Infantino personally presenting it to them in the dressing room.

While many beleived it was the miniature one, on closer inspection it seems to be the LEGO FIFA World Cup Trophy than the original. The Lego version can be purchased in India for ₹18,999.

As for the original FIFA World Cup Trophy, it is carried around in a bespoke Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk, continuing a partnership that has become synonymous with the world's biggest football tournament.

The trunk features the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram canvas, hand-painted golden "V" panels symbolising both "victory" and "Vuitton", along with gold-plated brass fittings, leather trims, and classic locks.