'Best wishes for journey of parenthood': Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Krunal Pandya on becoming dad

ANIUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 01:53 PM IST
Krunal Pandya with wife Pankhuri | Pic: Twitter

Cricketing Legend Sachin Tendulkar wished Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma on becoming parents.

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri have been blessed with a baby boy, whom they have named Kavir Krunal Pandya.

Krunal took to his Twitter on Sunday and announced the name of his son along with a picture. It featured the Indian all-rounder alongside Pankhuri who was holding their baby in her hands. "Kavir Krunal Pandya," Krunal wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji.

The Cricketing Fraternity was quick to wish the fellow Indian player well wishes.

"Many congratulations to both of you! Best wishes for journey of parenthood. God bless and lots of love to Kavir" said Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter wishing Krunal and Pankhuri.

Former Cricket and current Member of Parliament Harbhajan Singh also wished the cricketer and his wife saying, "Congratulations... God bless" Hardik Pandya also wished his brother and sister-in-law saying, "love you babies" on his Instagram story.

Alongside Hardik a lot of other Indian cricketers and friends of Krunal wished them on the Instagram post.

Krunal tied the knot with Pankhuri Sharma in December 2017. Pankhuri has often been spotted at the stadium, cheering Krunal during India and Indian Premier League matches.

