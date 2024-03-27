Video: Security Beats Up Pitch Invader Who Touched Virat Kohli’s Feet During RCB vs PBKS IPL Game; Fans Outraged

Security officials beat up a fan for invading the pitch to meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli during the IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, March 25.

After restricting Punjab Kings to 177/6, Royal Challengers Bengaluru assumed their 178-run chase. After Virat Kohli walked out to bat and taking his crease, a young fan ran towards him and fell on his feet and hugged former RCB captain before he was immediately taken off the field in order to further interruption of the match.

Now, the video went viral on social media, where the fan can be seen getting thrashed and copping blows from bouncers and security officials after taken away from the field. However, the fan seemed to be begging mercy and police arrived at the spot to escort him out of the stadium. The incident was seemingly taken place on the first floor of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

There have been instances in the past as well where the fans deliberately breached security and invaded the pitch to meet their favourite cricketers during the match. However, a fan getting thrashed by security officials or bouncers for invading the pitch was rarely condoned or considered an appropriate response.

The fans on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter) expressed their anger and outrage over the incident as many criticized security officials for beating up the fan. The netizens opined that security officials could've handed him to the police rather than taking laws into their own hands.

Here's how netizens reacted to the incident

WTH!!!!!

What kind of behavior is this chapri @RCBTweets 🤬



You don't have the right to touch anyone. Then what's the use of Law?



You can keep him in Jail/ Fine but you're attacking him in the stadium 🏟️ itself



Remember once VK leaves, even🐷 don't care about you @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/vcb7tUngGQ — Praneeth (@fantasy_d11) March 27, 2024

Arresting him and handing over to police is acceptable, but they do not have any rights to beat him up, at max these are security folks not police — Gnanaprakash Bhoosam Ravi (@gbhoosamravi) March 27, 2024

Disgusting to beat a fan like this , although I agree it’s wrong on his part to breach the law. But then with this extra love from the fans does the game exists. — Biswajit (@sportsanyday) March 27, 2024

This is not right.. What that fan did is also wrong but just for that he doesn’t deserve these kind of treatment, and moreover how did the fan reach till Virat itself shows their security lapses and level instead of taking the blame they are beating him for their failure.. — Kaushik KR (@TheBOSSofMASS) March 27, 2024

Virat Kohli fan who invaded the pitch was assaulted by the security personnel.



Whatever he did was wrong and should be punished, should be jailed or fined but man-handling a fan..? Is this justified?pic.twitter.com/j2YbLTfLnC — Extraa Cover (@ExtraaaCover) March 27, 2024

No fans should enter in field but No security staff has any right to beat anyone like this.



There is a law for this and whatever you have to do, do it within the ambit of the law. pic.twitter.com/e7aSXBOy4S — Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) March 27, 2024

What behavior is this @RCBTweets ?



Fan who touched the feet of @imVkohli , brutally assaulted by the security.pic.twitter.com/HANA91Iyca — Secular Chad (@SachabhartiyaRW) March 27, 2024