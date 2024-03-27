 Video: Security Beats Up Pitch Invader Who Touched Virat Kohli’s Feet During RCB vs PBKS IPL Game; Fans Outraged
Virat Kohli was taking at the crease when a fan ran towards him to touch his feet and hugged him before security took him away from the field.

Updated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 01:59 PM IST
Security officials beat up a fan for invading the pitch to meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli during the IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, March 25.

After restricting Punjab Kings to 177/6, Royal Challengers Bengaluru assumed their 178-run chase. After Virat Kohli walked out to bat and taking his crease, a young fan ran towards him and fell on his feet and hugged former RCB captain before he was immediately taken off the field in order to further interruption of the match.

Now, the video went viral on social media, where the fan can be seen getting thrashed and copping blows from bouncers and security officials after taken away from the field. However, the fan seemed to be begging mercy and police arrived at the spot to escort him out of the stadium. The incident was seemingly taken place on the first floor of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

There have been instances in the past as well where the fans deliberately breached security and invaded the pitch to meet their favourite cricketers during the match. However, a fan getting thrashed by security officials or bouncers for invading the pitch was rarely condoned or considered an appropriate response.

The fans on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter) expressed their anger and outrage over the incident as many criticized security officials for beating up the fan. The netizens opined that security officials could've handed him to the police rather than taking laws into their own hands.

Here's how netizens reacted to the incident

