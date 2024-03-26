RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Adorable Moment As Virat Kohli Engages In Video Call With His Family After Bengaluru's Win; Viral Video

Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli had a night to remember as his sensational knock of 77 helped their side open the account in IPL 2024. Following the match, the right-handed batter engaged in a video call with his family as a video went viral of the same on social media.

Before the 17th edition of the cash-rich league kicked off, Kohli was on a two-month break due to the birth of their 2nd child. The 35-year-old had to skip the entire five-Test series between India and England as he was on a paternity leave. He made a scratchy 21 off 20 deliveries in the tournament opener against the Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, but roared back to form with a 49-ball knock against the Punjab Kings on Monday.

Dinesh Karthik puts the finishing touches after Virat Kohli's 77:

Keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who plotted RCB's recovery against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), did his job once again to significant effect. The 38-year-old made his way to the crease after Kohli fell for 77 even as RCB still needed 47 off 24 deliveries.

Cameos from Mahipal Lomror and Anuj Rawat were equally crucial as it came down to 10 needing off the final 6 balls. Karthik started the final over with a six and smashed the 2nd ball to the boundary to send the crowd at the Chinnaswamy Stadium into delirium.