 Bengaluru Open 2024: Top Indian Player Ramkumar Gets Wild Card For Singles Main Draw
IANSUpdated: Saturday, February 10, 2024, 10:49 PM IST
Ramkumar Ramanathan | Credits: Instagram/ Ramkumar Ramanathan

Ramkumar Ramanathan, India's second highest-ranked player, has been granted a wild card entry into the singles main draw of the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger Series event, the organisers announced on Saturday.

Bengaluru Open is being organised by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) at KSLTA Stadium. The ATP Challenger event will begin on February 12 and conclude on February 18.

Ramkumar, who led India in the recent Davis Cup clash against Pakistan, has reached the singles final on the ATP Challenger circuit seven times, winning his lone title in Manama, Bahrain, in November 2021.

Interestingly, Ramkumar had won his seventh and last doubles Challenger title in Bengaluru with compatriot Saketh Myneni, two years back. "I am extremely happy and grateful that the Bengaluru Open has granted me the singles main draw wild card. I am looking forward to the tournament." he said.

"Bengaluru has always been a happy hunting ground for me and I have had many special memories here. I just want to thank the entire organisation for trusting me. Let the best player win. I am going to give my best," he added.

Ramkumar to play 2nd ATP Challenger of the season in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Open will be the second Challenger tournament of the season for Ramkumar, who made the Nonthaburi event in January through Qualifiers.

"Ramkumar is a terrific talent and played a crucial role in ensuring India’s victory in Davis Cup Tie against Pakistan recently. He recently won two ITF M25 World Tennis Tour events in Karnataka on his comeback, and we are proud to have him in the Main draw of the Bengaluru Open which he totally deserves. His wild card makes the Indian presence stronger and we wish him the best.” Tournament Director Sunil Yajaman said.

The organisers have also awarded wildcard entries to Prajwal Dev and his partner Siddhant Banthia in the doubles main draw along with the team of Manish Sureshkumar and Sai Karteek Reddy. "We have also decided to give wild card entries to two Indian pairs in our endeavour to support the country's players," Yajaman added.

The organisers have also awarded wildcard entries to Prajwal Dev and his partner Siddhant Banthia in the doubles main draw along with the team of Manish Sureshkumar and Sai Karteek Reddy. "We have also decided to give wild card entries to two Indian pairs in our endeavour to support the country's players," Yajaman added.

article-image

