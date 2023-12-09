Ben Stokes Shares Pic, Gives Important Update On His Knee Surgery

England all-rounder and Test captain Ben Stokes has shared an update on the condition of his knee following a surgery on Friday, December 8.

Stokes underwent surgery on his knee after England’s campaign at World Cup 2023. The 32-year-old has been grappling with persistent knee problems over the past 18 months. Due to chronic tendonitis on his left knee, England all-rounder had to limit his bowling capabilities and adapt his role in the team.

Sharing a picture on his Instagram handle post knee surgery with a caption, “Bruising will always make its way down yeah? I’m fine btw it’s normal.”

Ben Stokes Knee Surgery | Credits: Instagram/Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes came out of ODI retirement to participate in the World Cup 2023 and amassed 304 runs, including a century and 2 half-centuries, at an average of 50.66 in six matches. However, England failed to deliver as the defending champions as Jos Buttler-led side finished seventh in the league stage of the tournament.

Stokes to return to action for Test series against India in January

Ben Stokes is expected to return to action and lead England in the five-match Test series against India, starting on 25th January 2024.

The 32-year-old has led England in 19 Tests, winning 13 matches thus far. After taking over Test captaincy reins from Joe Root, Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum changed the way Test cricket should be played. The captain-coach duo implemented the ‘Bazball’ method, which refers to attacking style of cricket.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes withdrew from the upcoming IPL 2024 season in order to manage his workload. The England all-rounder was the most expensive buy for Chennai Super Kings in the last IPL auction, spending a whopping ₹16.25 crore.

In IPL 2023, Stokes played two matches and scored only 15 runs. He only bowled one over and conceded 18 runs. He returned home after Chennai Super Kings’ final league stage match against Delhi Capitals.