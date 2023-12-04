IPL 2024 Auction: Players Likely To Be Targeted By CSK

By: Aakash Singh | December 04, 2023
With the Super Kings releasing Dwaine Pretorious, David Willey could be the like-for-like replacement. Willey, who has played for CSK before, not only provides the point of difference with his left-arm single and is a fierce striker of the ball.
(Credits: Twitter)
New Zealand's Michael Bracewell could be the apt replacement for Ben Stokes, who has pulled out of IPL 2024. While Bracewell can clear the fence with ease, it's his spin-bowling that will come handy in the slow wicket of Chennai.
(Credits: Twitter)
Prashant Chopra is one of the most talented players in the domestic circuit, but hasn't got enough chances in IPL. He delivered strong performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 and could be an apt replacement for Ambati Rayudu.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shardul Thakur was surprisingly released ahead of the auction by KKR. While CSK has a handful of all-rounders of Indian contingent, a player of Thakur's expereince and stature wouldn't hurt them.
(Credits: Twitter)
This could be an outlier, but wouldn't be a surprise. Lockie Ferguson hasn't attained the level of consistency in IPL expected, but MS Dhoni's presence could turn it around. CSK also need that express pace-bowling option.
(Credits: Twitter)
Harshal Patel's IPL performance went downhill after that record-breaking season in 2021. However, CSK could bag him, given Harshal's slower balls and clever deceptions can work wonders on the sluggish Chennai wicket.
(Credits: Twitter)
Manan Vohra is yet another talented batter, having been released by LSG. While CSK has a settled opening pair, Vohra could play as a floater.
(Credits: Twitter)
Chennai Super Kings won their 5th IPL title in 2023, beating the Gujarat Titans in a thrilling final in Ahmedabad.
(Credits: Twitter)
