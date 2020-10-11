Belgium vs England: Where and when to watch the UEFA Nations League fixture live in India

Belgium is set to take on England in the UEFA Nations League fixture on Sunday, October 11 at Wembley Stadium.

In their last fixtures, England held Denmark in a 1-1 draw, whereas, Belgium destroyed Iceland 5-1. However, England remains at the top of the table.

Starting XI:

England: Jordan Pickford; Joe Gomez, Harry Maguire, Eric Dier; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Kieran Trippier; Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford

Belgium: Mignolet; Toby Alderweireld, Jason Denayer, Jan Vertonghen; Thomas Meunier, Kevin De Bruyne, Axel Witsel, Castagne; Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Trossard

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the Belgium vs England match take place?

The match will take place on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Where will the Belgium vs England match take place?

The match will take place at Wembley Stadium.

What time will the Belgium vs England match begin?

The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Belgium vs England match in India?

Sony Network will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the Belgium vs England match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on SonyLIV.