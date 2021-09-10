Belgian Tennis star David Goffin to miss rest of 2021 season due to injury

Brussels : Belgium tennis player and five-time ATP Title winner David Goffin on Thursday announced that he will miss the rest of the 2021 season due to a knee injury.

"Unfortunately I won't be able to compete again this year in 2021. It's been a tough year with some injuries with my ankle earlier this year and my knee is bothering me for too long now," Goffin said in a video posted on Instagram.

"So I took the decision not to play again, not to compete this year. I will take the time now for my body. It's important to take the time to fully recover. I need it, my body needs it. I think those four months will be necessary to come back stronger in 2022," he added.

Goffin was last seen in action at the Western & Southern Open where he was defeated by Guido Pella in the first round.

The former World No.7 finishes his season with a 14-15 record, as per atptour.com. Goffin won his fifth ATP Tour trophy in February at Montpellier, where triumphed over Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in a three-set final.

(With inputs from ANI)

