'Brij Bhushan Aur Sanjay Singh Behen, Betiyon Ka Shoshan Kar Rahe Hain': Sakshi Malik Threatens Another Wrestlers' Protest

Former Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik has issued a stern warning, threatening to lead another round of protests unless strict action is taken against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his close associate Sanjay Singh, who was controversially elected as president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Some of the country's top wrestlers initiated widespread protests led by Malik against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, accusing him of sexual and mental harassment against female grapplers.

The agitation gained momentum with serious allegations leading to a demand for Singh's removal.

Controversial Transition

The situation intensified with the election of Sanjay Singh as the new WFI chief, succeeding Brij Bhushan.

Despite the change in leadership, concerns persisted as Brij Bhushan continued to exert significant influence over the federation, exacerbating the wrestlers' discontent.

Expressing her dissatisfaction, Malik publicly resigned from wrestling and joined forces with Bajrang Punia in a press conference condemning the WFI elections earlier this year.

This move underscored the seriousness of the issues within the federation.

Malik Calls for Government Action

Taking her grievances to social media, Sakshi Malik implored the government to take immediate action against Sanjay Singh and demanded strict measures against BJP MP Brij Bhushan.

The Rio Olympics bronze-medal winner reiterated the plea to avoid a renewed wave of protests.

"We request the government not to force us to protest again," Malik said in a video message on X.

Malik also accused Sanjay Singh of manipulating the United World Wrestling (UWW) to secure his position in the WFI.

The accusations shed light on external factors influencing the internal dynamics of the federation.

UWW Lifts Suspension on WFI With Conditions

Notably, the UWW lifted the provisional suspension on the WFI, imposed on August 23 the previous year.

However, the national federation is required to provide written guarantees assuring no discriminatory actions against protesting wrestlers - Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik.

Government Ultimatum

Following the suspension imposed by the UWW, the Indian Sports Ministry intervened, suspending the WFI for violating the national sports code after Sanjay Singh's election as president.

The UWW's conditions demand written assurances to avoid further complications in the recognition of the WFI.