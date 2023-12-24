'Have Not Seen Anything In Writing Yet': Sakshi Malik On WFI's Suspension By Sports Ministry; Watch

Sakshi Malik | Credits: Twitter

The Olympic medalist woman wrestler Sakshi Malik has opened up on Sports Ministry's decision to suspend Wrestling Federation Of India (WFI) following her decision retire from the sport after the federation elected Brij Bhushan Singh's aide Sanjay Singh as its chief

On Sunday, the Indian Government has suspended the newly elected WFI body till the further notice. The WFI chief election created a lot of uproar among the wrestling fraternity after Brij Bhushan's close aide Sanjay took the helm of the federation. In wake of the Singh's election, Sakshi decided to call it quits from wrestling as a mark of protest.