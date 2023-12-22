I Respect Sakshi Malik’s Decision To Quit Wrestling: MP Chief Coach

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Maha Singh Rao, the chief coach of Madhya Pradesh Wrestling Academy and a wrestler from Guru Hanuman Akhara said he respected Sakshi Malik’s decision to quit wrestling. “It is her personal decision to quit wrestling,” he told Free Press. Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik officially announced retirement from wrestling on Thursday.

This decision follows the recent appointment of Sanjay Singh as the new president of Wrestling Federation of India, succeeding Brij Bhushan Singh. “I hope the new president will elevate Indian wrestling to new heights,” Rao said. I urge new leadership to elevate the sport by resuming tournaments and championships that have been on hold for the last 11 months,” he added. Wrestlers from Madhya Pradesh have expressed different views. Abhishek Yadav, a gold medallist in Khelo India competition, supported Malik’s decision. He said, “She wanted to quit so she did, we can’t change it now. I think that Wrestling Federation of India in recent years has been providing platforms and opportunities for emerging talents.”

Ranu Yadav, a wrestler from Bhind, expressed support for Wrestling Federation of India, pointing at emergence of young talents and increasing opportunities available to them. While not taking a stance against Sakshi, Yadav highlighted his backing for organisation amid ongoing wrestling controversy.